Stenger Family Office LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Stenger Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of Stenger Family Office LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 318.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,016.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,017.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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