Stenger Family Office LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Stenger Family Office LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,034.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,787 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 63,633 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.4% of Stenger Family Office LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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