Stenger Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Stenger Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $244.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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