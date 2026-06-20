Stenger Family Office LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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