Stenger Family Office LLC Purchases 1,988 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $517.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.69 billion, a PE ratio of 169.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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