Go Pro
→ Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Stenger Family Office LLC Purchases 1,988 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stenger Family Office LLC increased its AMD stake by 33.7% in the first quarter, buying 1,988 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 7,895 shares worth about $1.61 million.
  • AMD’s stock has drawn mixed analyst views, but the overall tone remains constructive: the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a target price of $453.92, even after a few recent downgrades.
  • The company posted strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates with $1.37 EPS on $10.25 billion in revenue, while insiders have been active sellers over the past 90 days.
  • Interested in Advanced Micro Devices? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $517.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.69 billion, a PE ratio of 169.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices Right Now?

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
By Jessica Mitacek | July 2, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines