Stenger Family Office LLC Purchases 9,728 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Stenger Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,022 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,617,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,160,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559,848 shares of the company's stock worth $289,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,743 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,001,000 after buying an additional 2,157,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,283,217.28. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. This represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $113.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The business's 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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