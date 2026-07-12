Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 226.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rocket Lab Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.04. 14,504,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,038,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,830. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,450,023.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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