Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,322 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Stephens Inc. AR's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $68,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $1,022.00 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.30 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,005.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.17. The company has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $974.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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