Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.08 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,449 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $17,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.3%

GE stock opened at $281.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $294.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $227.59 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.32 and a 200-day moving average of $305.92.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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