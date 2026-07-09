Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.15 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $886.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $860.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $869.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.15. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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