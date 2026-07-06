Stephens Inc. AR Has $24.82 Million Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,904 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 28.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $106.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock.

Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Article Title

Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Article Title

Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Article Title

Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Negative Sentiment: The cybersecurity incident still introduces headline risk and potential reputational or legal concerns, even though Medtronic says the event has not affected operations.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $106.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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