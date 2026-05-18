Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 434.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,477 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,933. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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