Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,793 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of MasTec worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of MasTec by 4.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $414.47 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $351.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.76. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.06.

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About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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