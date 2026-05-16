Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Stephens Inc. AR Sells 12,112 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stephens Inc. AR reduced its Palantir stake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 12,112 shares and leaving it with 252,944 shares valued at about $46.7 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy across Palantir, with firms like Vanguard, State Street, and others increasing holdings; overall, institutions own about 45.65% of the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive after Palantir’s strong quarterly results, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating sitting at “Moderate Buy.”
  • Interested in Palantir Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,944 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,112 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $46,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after acquiring an additional 769,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Dip Buys Could Change Everything!
These Dip Buys Could Change Everything!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines