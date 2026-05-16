Stephens Inc. AR Sells 12,112 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,944 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,112 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $46,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after acquiring an additional 769,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here