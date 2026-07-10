Stephens Inc. AR Sells 35,232 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,706 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 35,232 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 60.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 57.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 39.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company's stock.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus set a $225.00 price target on Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $208.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $127.38 and a 1-year high of $209.64. The company has a market capitalization of $289.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.68.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Bank Of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Bank Of Canada wasn't on the list.

While Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here