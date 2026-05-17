Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 424,523 Shares of Bullish $BLSH

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Free Report) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,248 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 424,523 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Bullish worth $32,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bullish during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Bullish alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Farley sold 80,000 shares of Bullish stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $3,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BLSH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Bullish from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bullish in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Bullish from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bullish from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bullish presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLSH

Trending Headlines about Bullish

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Bullish Price Performance

BLSH stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. Bullish has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.69 and a current ratio of 29.28.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Bullish had a negative net margin of 314.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $92.83 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bullish will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bullish

Bullish NYSE: BLSH is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm's stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bullish, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bullish wasn't on the list.

While Bullish currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here