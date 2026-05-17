Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 553,218 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531,792 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 553,218 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Analytics accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.21% of Clearwater Analytics worth $85,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.17.

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Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,236,814.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,415,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,691,732.20. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $450,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 480,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,685.33. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,842 shares of company stock valued at $18,363,380. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The firm had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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