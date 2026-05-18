Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 358,791 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441,698 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 358,791 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.10% of Amprius Technologies worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $23,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,357,584. The trade was a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,539,829 shares of company stock valued at $42,323,376. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

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Amprius Technologies Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

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