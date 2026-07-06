Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 989 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,303 shares of company stock valued at $124,360,642 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,288.16 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $686.87 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,537.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,261.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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