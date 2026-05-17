Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,573 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Boot Barn worth $76,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about Boot Barn

Here are the key news stories impacting Boot Barn this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boot Barn reported fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue that both topped Wall Street estimates, with EPS of $1.45 versus $1.43 expected and revenue of $538.75 million versus $531.23 million expected. Revenue rose 18.7% year over year, suggesting demand remains solid. Article source

Boot Barn reported fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue that both topped Wall Street estimates, with EPS of $1.45 versus $1.43 expected and revenue of $538.75 million versus $531.23 million expected. Revenue rose 18.7% year over year, suggesting demand remains solid. Positive Sentiment: The company described the period as a “record year” and continued to highlight store expansion, including an 80-store increase, which supports a longer-term growth story. Article source

The company described the period as a “record year” and continued to highlight store expansion, including an 80-store increase, which supports a longer-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Boot Barn’s fiscal 2027 outlook calls for $2.6 billion in revenue and EPS of $8.21 to $8.64, reinforcing management’s confidence in continued growth. Article source

Boot Barn’s fiscal 2027 outlook calls for $2.6 billion in revenue and EPS of $8.21 to $8.64, reinforcing management’s confidence in continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several brokerages reiterated bullish ratings, but some lowered their price targets after the earnings update, including Bank of America and Robert W. Baird, indicating expectations remain constructive but have been adjusted downward. Article source

Several brokerages reiterated bullish ratings, but some lowered their price targets after the earnings update, including Bank of America and Robert W. Baird, indicating expectations remain constructive but have been adjusted downward. Negative Sentiment: Boot Barn’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $1.62 to $1.71 came in below the consensus estimate of $1.94, which may be pressuring the stock despite the strong Q4 beat. Article source

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $244.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $224.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.83.

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Boot Barn Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:BOOT opened at $143.92 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 10.02%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.620-1.710 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.210-8.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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