Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 254.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,777 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 171,354 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Astera Labs worth $39,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Astera Labs News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply raised its earnings outlook for Astera Labs (ALAB) across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly estimates, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead.

Northland Securities sharply raised its earnings outlook for across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly estimates, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is also improving elsewhere, with another report lifting ALAB's price target to $246.06, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside in the stock. Astera Labs price target increased by 20.85% to 246.06

Analyst sentiment is also improving elsewhere, with another report lifting ALAB's price target to $246.06, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted strong UALink 2.0 momentum and Scorpio switch expansion, saying these products are helping drive Astera Labs' AI infrastructure growth and could support additional upside as deployments build into 2027. ALAB Benefits From Strong UALink Growth: More Upside Ahead?

Astera Labs Stock Up 1.8%

ALAB opened at $232.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.41.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $45,717,262.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 664,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,689,637.42. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,465,269.28. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,497,338 shares of company stock valued at $236,827,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALAB. TD Cowen raised their price target on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here