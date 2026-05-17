Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $38.79 Million Holdings in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917,324 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 237,829 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.34% of SailPoint worth $38,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 36,743 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter.

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SailPoint Price Performance

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. SailPoint, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.09.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 25.20%.The business had revenue of $294.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.29) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SailPoint from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SailPoint

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 20,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $230,139.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 968,926 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,891.96. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 47,444 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $543,708.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,786,212 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,989.52. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 526,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,420,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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