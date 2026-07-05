Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $38.91 Million Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,088 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 70,798 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.23% of PTC worth $38,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in PTC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $124.55 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.93.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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