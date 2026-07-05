Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $42.01 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 85,118 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $42,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,653,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $386,366,000 after acquiring an additional 533,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,916,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 614,647 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $240,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,621.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total transaction of $77,792.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,214.65. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $353.92 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $314.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.20 and a 1 year high of $512.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $374.90.

Read Our Latest Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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