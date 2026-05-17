Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $48.52 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,296 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.78% of AAON worth $48,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $135.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.AAON's revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 31,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $4,192,502.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,592,165.64. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $2,196,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,773,913.01. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 108,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,323,408 in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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