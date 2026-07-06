Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,531 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.26% of Impinj worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Impinj by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Xponance LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

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Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $141.58 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.89 and a beta of 1.92. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $74.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Impinj

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the sale, the director owned 782,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,715,620.48. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 265,124 shares of company stock valued at $36,565,887 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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