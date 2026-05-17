Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $99.60 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929,094 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 566,610 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty makes up 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.73% of Ryan Specialty worth $99,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 21.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,392,717 shares of the company's stock worth $247,576,000 after purchasing an additional 765,428 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,343,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,010,000 after buying an additional 368,247 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,066,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,800,000 after buying an additional 1,332,773 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,934,957 shares of the company's stock worth $109,054,000 after buying an additional 522,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,798,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:RYAN opened at $31.83 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. purchased 25,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,980.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 428,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Further Reading

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