Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,986 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 137,843 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.21% of Braze worth $32,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,851,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,793,000 after buying an additional 892,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Braze by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company's stock worth $69,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company's stock worth $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,320,171 shares of the company's stock worth $65,197,000 after acquiring an additional 518,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Braze by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $710,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 209,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,212.96. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Braze and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.19 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.Braze's quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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