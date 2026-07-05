Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 64,267 Shares of Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,720 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,267 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.50% of Xometry worth $31,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XMTR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Xometry by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald bought 47,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,390. This trade represents a 582.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $4,392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,993,536.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock worth $5,947,601. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.00.

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Xometry Price Performance

Xometry stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The company had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Xometry's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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