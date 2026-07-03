STERIS plc $STE Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,828 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.31% of STERIS worth $68,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in STERIS by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STE

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 3,054 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $655,510.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,956,107.44. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $310,284.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,163,347.64. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,051. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $217.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.14 and a fifty-two week high of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. STERIS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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