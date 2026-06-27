Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,312 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 327,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is 43.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Benzinga report on Truist price-target raise

Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Business Wire stress test results

U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Barchart earnings preview

Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own.

U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from the bank on Dodd-Frank stress test results and capital returns mostly reinforces the same positive message: solid balance-sheet resilience and support for dividends and buybacks. Business Wire stress test results

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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