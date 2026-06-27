Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,660 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55,321 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.1% of Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $59,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $942,542,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $672,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $601,899,000 after acquiring an additional 257,483 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.5%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $402.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.67.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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