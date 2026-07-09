Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in HubSpot were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock worth $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock worth $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,550,102.88. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE HUBS opened at $198.27 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.63 and a 12-month high of $568.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

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HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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