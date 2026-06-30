Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 697.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at $57,289,056.88. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. BTIG Research increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research cut FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $263.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.78. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. FTAI Aviation's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 31.75%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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