Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $90,663,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $14,302,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $372.59 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $352.93 and its 200 day moving average is $265.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 161.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $418.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,776.75. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,719,191. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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