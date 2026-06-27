Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,774 shares of the bank's stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $454,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,895.85. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,386. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $119.61 and a 12-month high of $163.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report).

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