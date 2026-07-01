Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,381 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 1,017.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $170,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,000,990. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $134.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

See Also

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