Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 13,236 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7%

ORLY opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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