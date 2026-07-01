Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 30,775 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 30,775 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $7,625,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $155,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,791 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,925,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $368,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil was highlighted by analysts as a strong integrated energy name, with commentary pointing to solid oil prices, a resilient business model, and attractive valuation metrics such as a low PEG ratio and reasonable P/E multiple. Article Title

ExxonMobil was highlighted by analysts as a strong integrated energy name, with commentary pointing to solid oil prices, a resilient business model, and attractive valuation metrics such as a low PEG ratio and reasonable P/E multiple. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece reiterated a Buy rating and $170 price target, citing strong profitability, robust cash flow, disciplined spending, and resilient first-quarter execution. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha piece reiterated a rating and $170 price target, citing strong profitability, robust cash flow, disciplined spending, and resilient first-quarter execution. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy said Cyprus gas resources are now marketable, with potential production starting by 2033, reinforcing the company’s long-term exploration upside in the eastern Mediterranean. Article Title

ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy said Cyprus gas resources are now marketable, with potential production starting by 2033, reinforcing the company’s long-term exploration upside in the eastern Mediterranean. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $168 from $171 but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the research tone remains constructive despite a modest valuation reset. Article Title

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $168 from $171 but kept an rating, suggesting the research tone remains constructive despite a modest valuation reset. Negative Sentiment: One market note suggested Chevron may have moved faster than ExxonMobil on a major opportunity, hinting at competitive pressure in a key growth area. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.40. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $565.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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