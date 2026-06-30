Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6%

MAR opened at $374.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.21. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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