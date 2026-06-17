Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Position Lowered by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,976 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 25,954 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $92,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $857.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $692.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.51. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $1,005.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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