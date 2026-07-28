Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Acquired by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 156.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for 3.7% of Engle Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 870 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 28.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $634.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $780.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.02 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on STRL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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