Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,749 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $24,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL stock opened at $538.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $776.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.92. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.02 and a 52 week high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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