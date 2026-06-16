Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,438 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $32,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $866.67 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.83 and a 52-week high of $1,005.68. The business's 50-day moving average price is $683.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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