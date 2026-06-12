Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Stake Boosted by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 13,167.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti lifted Sterling Infrastructure’s near- and longer-term earnings estimates across several quarters and fiscal years, reinforcing the view that the company’s growth and margins remain strong.

Sidoti lifted Sterling Infrastructure’s near- and longer-term earnings estimates across several quarters and fiscal years, reinforcing the view that the company’s growth and margins remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target around $950, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Wall Street Remains Positive on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target around $950, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The recent Stone Ridge Contracting acquisition could add to Sterling’s E-Infrastructure Solutions segment and expand its footprint in the Pacific Northwest and Texas, potentially supporting future revenue growth. Sterling's Stone Ridge Buyout Deal: A Catalyst for E-Infrastructure?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL opened at $838.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.73 and a 1-year high of $1,005.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.46.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

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