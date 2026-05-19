Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Stake Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 101,286.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,414 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $31,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after buying an additional 299,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,926,000 after buying an additional 275,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,359,000 after buying an additional 151,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $770.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $893.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.08.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $668.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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