Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Stock Position Decreased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,404 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 33,340 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.11% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,708 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,097 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STRL alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $842.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $649.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.57. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sterling Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sterling Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here