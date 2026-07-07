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Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
Steven Madden logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Hodges Capital Management increased its stake in Steven Madden by 74.9% in the first quarter, buying 32,300 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 75,400 shares valued at about $2.56 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also raised positions in SHOO, and the stock is now 99.88% owned by institutions and hedge funds, highlighting strong institutional interest.
  • Analysts are generally cautious but improving on the stock: the consensus rating remains Hold, though recent upgrades and higher price targets have pushed attention toward Steven Madden after its latest earnings beat expectations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Steven Madden.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,400 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Steven Madden worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,208 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $115,613,000 after acquiring an additional 528,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,784,943 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $115,965,000 after purchasing an additional 367,459 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,720,354 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $91,077,000 after purchasing an additional 334,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,539 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,827 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $47.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The business had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,848. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,270 shares of company stock valued at $276,992 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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