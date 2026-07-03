Stevens Capital Partners Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.78.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.3%

AMD stock opened at $517.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47. The business's fifty day moving average price is $466.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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