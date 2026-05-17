STF Management LP Acquires 17,646 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 280.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,940 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.1% of STF Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. STF Management LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 619.5% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,151 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $58,052,000 after acquiring an additional 533,095 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $8,546,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $87.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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